March 16 (Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc:

* PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ON COVID-19

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL ITS RETAIL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA, FROM MARCH 17, 2020 THROUGH MARCH 27, 2020

* RETAIL STORE EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID FOR ALL SCHEDULED HOURS DURING CLOSURE.