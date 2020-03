BRIEF-Casper Sleep Has Extended Closure Of All Of Its Retail Stores In North America

March 30 (Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc:

* CASPER SLEEP INC - HAS EXTENDED CLOSURE OF ALL OF ITS RETAIL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA

* CASPER SLEEP INC - HAS IMPLEMENTED AN EMPLOYEE FURLOUGH PROGRAM THAT WILL APPLY TO THE COMPANY’S RETAIL EMPLOYEES

* CASPER SLEEP INC -FURLOUGH PERIOD FOR THE CO’S NON-EXEMPT AND EXEMPT RETAIL EMPLOYEES WILL BEGIN ON APRIL 6, 2020 AND APRIL 13, 2020, RESPECTIVELY

* CASPER SLEEP -CONTINUING TO PROVIDE FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES WITH WAGES,SALARY, AS APPLICABLE, UNTIL EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESPECTIVE FURLOUGH PERIOD

* CASPER SLEEP INC - EMPLOYEES SUBJECT TO FURLOUGH PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO GET THEIR CURRENTLY-ENROLLED HEALTH, OTHER BENEFITS