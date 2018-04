April 26 (Reuters) - Cass Information Systems Inc:

* WITH Q1 2018 EARNINGS UP 28%, CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC. REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE

* CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $36 MILLION VERSUS $32.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65