BRIEF-Cassandra Oil, ‍Reaktor ApS To Amend Previously Published Agreement

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cassandra Oil Ab:

* ‍REAKTOR APS AND CASSANDRA OIL AB HAVE TODAY AGREED TO AMEND AGREEMENT PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED ON 17THOF NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍REAKTOR APS HAS BEEN OFFERED AN ALTERNATIVE FUNDING SOLUTION, BY AN ENVIRONMENTAL INVESTMENT FUND​

* ‍ALTERNATIVE FUNDING IN FORM OF A LOAN WHICH WOULD BE FAVOURABLE IN CONTRAST TO EQUITY INJECTION INTO JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

* ‍NEW SOLUTION MENTIONED ABOVE ALLOWS CASSANDRA AND REAKTOR APS TO KEEP ALL EQUITY IN JV​