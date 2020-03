March 26 (Reuters) - Cassava Sciences Inc:

* CASSAVA SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANTICIPATED KEY MILESTONES FOR 2020

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS OF A PHASE 2B IN ALZHEIMER’S ON TRACK FOR MID-YEAR 2020

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - $5 MILLION NET CASH USE EXPECTED IN 2020

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - CASH BALANCE EXCEEDS $26 MILLION AT JANUARY 31, 2020