BRIEF-Cassava Sciences Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 6 (Reuters) - Cassava Sciences Inc:

* CASSAVA SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $25.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $23.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, WITH NO DEBT

* NET CASH USE FOR FULL YEAR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.0 MILLION, CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED MAJOR DISRUPTIONS ACROSS ITS DRUG MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS OR SUPPLY OF MATERIALS