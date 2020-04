April 23 (Reuters) - Cassini Resources Ltd:

* CASSINI RESOURCES- MOUNT SQUIRES PROJECT AFFECTED BY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WITHIN NGAANYATJARRA LANDS

* CASSINI RESOURCES LTD - WEST MUSGRAVE JOINT VENTURE PROACTIVELY SUSPENDED FIELD OPERATIONS

* CASSINI RESOURCES-REGIONAL TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN WA NOT AFFECTED OPERATIONS AT YARAWINDAH BROOK PROJECT

* CASSINI RESOURCES-NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO INTENDED WORK SCHEDULE AS YET IN MOUNT SQUIRES PROJECT