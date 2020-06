BRIEF-Cassiopea Announces Completion Of Rights Offering

June 18 (Reuters) - CASSIOPEA SPA:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF RIGHTS OFFERING - GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 23.25M

* 750,000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 7.5% OF CASSIOPEA’S SHARE CAPITAL BEFORE RIGHTS OFFERING, WERE OFFERED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AT AN OFFER PRICE OF EUR 31 PER SHARE

* 100% OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS WERE EXERCISED AND HENCE 750,000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR

* 238,674 SHARES (31.8% OF OFFERING) WERE SUBSCR

* 238,674 SHARES (31.8% OF OFFERING) WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, EXCLUDING COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.

* THESE SHARES ARE BEING LISTED AND COMMENCE TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OF TODAY

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. HAS FULLY EXERCISED IT RIGHTS AND SUBSCRIBED FOR 338,172 SHARES (45.1% OF OFFERING). THESE SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LISTED ON 19 JUNE 2020

* NOMINAL VALUE OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CASSIOPEA AMOUNTS TO EUR 10,750,000, DIVIDED INTO 10,750,000 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1 EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)