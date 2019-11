Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* CASSIOPEA ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CLASCOTERONE CREAM 1%, THE FIRST NEW MECHANISM OF ACTION FOR ACNE IN NEARLY 40 YEARS

* CASSIOPEA SPA - FDA HAS SET AUGUST 27, 2020 AS PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE