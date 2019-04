April 16 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* CASSIOPEA ANNOUNCES VERY POSITIVE PHASE II TWELVE MONTHS RESULTS FOR BREEZULA® (CLASCOTERONE) IN TREATING ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA

* RESULTS SHOW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VERSUS VEHICLE (PLACEBO)