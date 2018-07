July 16 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* ANNOUNCES VERY POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR BREEZULA IN TREATING ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA

* INTERIM ANALYSIS DEMONSTRATES STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT FOR TARGET AREA HEADCOUNT (TAHC) AND DIRECTIONAL IMPROVEMENT FOR HAIR GROWTH ASSESSMENT (HGA)