June 23 (Reuters) - CASSIOPEA SPA:

* CASSIOPEA ANNOUNCES JAAD PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE RESULTS FROM A LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY OF CLASCOTERONE CREAM 1% FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACNE

* OUR NEW DRUG APPLICATION IS UNDER REVIEW BY US FDA AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 27, 2020