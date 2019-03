March 19 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* APPOINTED JAN DE VRIES AS CHAIRMAN (NON-EXECUTIVE) AND NON-EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS OYVIND BJORDAL, PIERPAOLO GUZZO, MAURIZIO BALDASSARINI AS WELL AS CEO DIANA HARBORT AS MEMBERS OF BOARD FOR ONE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)