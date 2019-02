Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* FY NET FINANCIAL GAIN OF EUR 0.56 MILLION RESULTED FROM EXCHANGE RATE GAINS

* FY OPERATING LOSSES INCREASED BY 23.2% TO EUR 13.2 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 12.7 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF EUR 13.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)