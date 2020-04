April 30 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* CASSIOPEA ANNOUNCES 2019 RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* AT YEAR-END, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 696 THOUSAND

* NO OPERATING REVENUES FOR FY

* FY NET LOSS EUR 11.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO