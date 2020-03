March 19 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* CASSIOPEA SPA - FY OPERATING LOSSES DECREASED BY 16.2% TO EUR 11,068 THOUSAND

* CASSIOPEA SPA - THERE WERE NO FY OPERATING REVENUES BECAUSE ALL PRODUCTS ARE STILL IN DEVELOPMENT AND THERE WAS NO OUT-LICENSING ACTIVITY

* CASSIOPEA SPA SAYS NEEDS TO DO A SMALL CAPITAL INCREASE IN RANGE OF EUR 15-20 MILLION AT LATEST BY END OF MAY