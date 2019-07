July 18 (Reuters) - CASSIOPEA SPA:

* NO REVENUES WERE GENERATED IN H1 2019

* VERY POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III OPEN LABEL SAFETY STUDY EVALUATING WINLEVI®/CLASCOTERONE 1 % CREAM FOR ACNE FOR TREATMENT UP TO ONE YEAR

* VERY POSITIVE PHASE II TWELVE MONTHS DOSE RANGING STUDY RESULTS FOR BREEZULA®/CLASCOTERONE SOLUTION IN TREATING ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA

* NDA FOR WINLEVI®/CLASCOTERONE TO BE FILED SHORTLY

* ALL COSTS WITHIN APPROVED/FORESEEN BUDGET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)