* VERY POSITIVE TOP LINE PHASE III RESULTS FOR WINLEVI(R) (CLASCOTERONE) IN TREATING ACNE

* VERY POSITIVE SIX-MONTH INTERIM ANALYSIS PHASE II DOSE RANGING RESULTS FOR BREEZULA(R) (CLASCOTERONE) IN TREATING ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA IN MEN

* H1 LOSS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 6.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)