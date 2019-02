Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* AT YEAR-END, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 4,609 THOUSAND

* NO OPERATING REVENUES FOR FY BECAUSE ALL PRODUCTS ARE STILL IN DEVELOPMENT AND NONE WERE LICENSED OUT

* FY OPERATING LOSSES INCREASED BY 23.2% TO EUR 13,214 THOUSAND