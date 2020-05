May 28 (Reuters) - CASSIOPEA SPA:

* CASSIOPEA ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* DUE TO COVID-19, APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTH INTERRUPTION IN RECRUITMENT OF SUBJECTS IN PHASE II TRIAL OF CLASCOTERONE SOLUTION IN FEMALES

* WE HAVE BEEN WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA DURING REVIEW PROCESS OF OUR NDA FOR CLASCOTERONE CREAM 1% AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 27, 2020

* NO REVENUES WERE GENERATED IN Q1 2020

* NO REVENUES WERE GENERATED IN Q1 2020

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAXES FOR THE PERIOD EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO