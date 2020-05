May 29 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* 265,670 SHAREHOLDER VOTES REPRESENTING 4.75% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST VOTED FOR INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 750 THOUSAND WITHOUT RIGHTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS.

* 5,593,102 SHAREHOLDER VOTES REPRESENTING 100% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST VOTED FOR INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 750 THOUSAND RESERVED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)