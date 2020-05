May 29 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA Rights Offering- Bookrunner :

* BLOCK TRADE-CASSIOPEA SPA RIGHTS OFFERING- BOOKRUNNER SAYS TARGETED OFFER SIZE 750,000 SHARES / 7.5% OF SHARES ISSUED

* BLOCK TRADE-CASSIOPEA SPA RIGHTS OFFERING- BOOKRUNNER SAYS SUBSCRIPTION RATIO IS 3 NEW SHARED FOR EVERY 40 SHARES HELD

* BLOCK TRADE-CASSIOPEA SPA RIGHTS OFFERING- BOOKRUNNER SAYS SUBSCRIPTION PRICE EUR 31.00 (CHF 33.10)