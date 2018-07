July 10 (Reuters) - CASSIOPEA SPA:

* VERY POSITIVE TOP-LINE PHASE 3 RESULTS FOR WINLEVI® (CLASCOTERONE) CREAM IN TREATING ACNE

* TWO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWED HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS FOR ALL PRIMARY CLINICAL END POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)