* Q1 REVENUE EUR 7.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2019-2022 SEES 15PCT GROWTH PER YEAR

* CONFIRMS A EXERCISE IN SIGNIFICANT INFLECTION AND ITS GROWTH TARGET OF 20% FOR 2018

* SEES RETURN TO PROFITABILITY IN 2019

* SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT MARGIN FROM 2020