March 29 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 24.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO CONTINUE PURSUING TARGETS OF 2017-2019 BUSINESS PLAN

* TARGETS FOR 2019 PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 33.5 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 8 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)