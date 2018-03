March 14 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* ‍CASTELLUM IN UPPSALA BUILDS A NEW OFFICE FOR NCC

* IN TOTAL, CONSTRUCTION COVERS ABOUT 1,900 SQUARE METERS AND IS EXPECTED TO BE READY FOR MOVE-IN BY END OF 2018 AND BEGINNING OF 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2FGG6Ud Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)