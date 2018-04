BRIEF-Castellum Revises Its Financial Policy

April 25 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* CASTELLUM REVISES ITS FINANCIAL POLICY - LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO REDUCED TO MAX. 50%

* DECREASES NET LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO: NOT TO EXCEED 50% ON A SUSTAINED BASIS - FROM CURRENT LEVEL OF 55%.

* CURRENT RESTRICTIONS LIMITING SHARE OF CAPITAL-MARKET FINANCING TO A MAXIMUM 75% OF OUTSTANDING INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED

* WILL INTRODUCE A NEW RESTRICTION CONCERNING SECURED FINANCING

* OBJECTIVE IS TO LIMIT RATIO OF OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL PAPERS AND SECURED LOANS TO A MAXIMUM OF 25%

* CASTELLUM FINANCING OBJECTIVES AND RESTRICTIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED.