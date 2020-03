BRIEF-Castellum Takes Measures To Reduce Risk Of Spreading Covid-19 Virus At March 19 AGM

March 12 (Reuters) - Castellum AB:

* CASTELLUM TAKES MEASURES TO REDUCE RISK OF SPREADING COVID-19 VIRUS AT MARCH 19 AGM

* CASTELLUM AB - TRANSMISSION SPEED OF COVID-19 (CORONA) VIRUS REMAINS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS, AND CASTELLUM IS CLOSELY FOLLOWING DEVELOPMENTS

* CASTELLUM AB - WITH A VIEW TO SHIELDING HEALTH OF SHAREHOLDERS, BOARD MEMBERS AND CO-WORKERS, SEVERAL NEW DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE REGARDING COMPANY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 19, 2020.

* CASTELLUM AB - DECIDED TO ALTER ARRANGEMENTS FOR PLANNED AGM.

* CASTELLUM AB - COMPANY’S BOARD CHAIRMAN AND CEO WILL NOT BE HOLDING SPEECHES AT AGM ITSELF

* CASTELLUM AB - ALLOTTED TIME FOR AGM WILL BE MINIMIZED, WITHOUT RESTRICTING RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS