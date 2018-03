BRIEF-Castellum To Build New Headquarters For E.ON

March 8 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* CASTELLUM TO BUILD NEW HEADQUARTERS FOR E.ON - INVESTS APPROX. 1.1 BILLION IN MALMÖ

* ‍PLANNED NEW CONSTRUCTION IN NYHAMNEN COMPRISES APPROX. 24,500 SQ.M. OF LEASABLE AREA.​

* ‍ACTUAL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE IS CALCULATED FOR 24 MONTHS​

* ‍NEW BUILDING IS SLATED FOR COMPLETION IN 2021​

* ‍FULLY LEASED, THIS INVESTMENT IS CALCULATED TO GENERATE YEARLY REVENUES OF SEKM 68.5.​

* ‍CASTELLUM INTENDS TO FUND INVESTMENT WITH OWN EARNED FUNDS AND UNUTILIZED CREDITS.​