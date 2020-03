March 19 (Reuters) - Castile Resources Ltd:

* WILL CEASE ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL TO NORTHERN TERRITORY UNTIL ADVISED IT IS SAFE TO DO SO BY RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

* NOW EXPECTS DELAYS TO ITS PLANNED EXPLORATION DRILLING PROGRAM THAT WAS DUE TO COMMENCE IN MIDDLE OF APRIL 2020

* RESPONDS TO COVID-19 VIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN NORTHERN TERRITORY