BRIEF-Castle Alternative Announces Termination Of Share Buyback Programme On Second Trading Line

June 5 (Reuters) - Castle Alternative Invest AG:

* TERMINATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON THE SECOND TRADING LINE AND ISSUANCE OF TRADEABLE PUT OPTIONS

* BOARD DECIDED TO TERMINATE PREMATURELY CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON A SECOND TRADING LINE ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* WITH END OF PROGRAMME, 438,120 SHARES OR 5.57% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS WERE BOUGHT BACK

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TODAY TO ISSUE PUT OPTIONS TRADEABLE ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* EACH SHAREHOLDER WILL BE GRANTED 1 PUT OPTION FREE OF CHARGE FOR EACH REGISTERED SHARE HELD

* AS A RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK BY ISSUING PUT OPTIONS, CO PLANS TO REPURCHASE UP TO 311,933 REGISTERED SHARES

* CASTLE ALTERNATIVE INVEST- 20 PUT OPTIONS WILL ENTITLE SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER ONE REGISTERED SHARE WITH NOMINAL VALUE CHF 5 AT EXERCISE PRICE CHF 24

* BOARD CONSIDERING LAUNCHING NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON A SECOND TRADING LINE