July 17 (Reuters) - CASTLE ALTERNATIVE INVEST AG:

* SHARE BUYBACK BY ISSUING TRADABLE PUT OPTIONS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME AT MARKET PRICE

* IN TOTAL, 386,142 REGISTERED SHARES WERE TENDERED, CORRESPONDING TO 4.43% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* NET PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID ON 18 JULY

* NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON SECOND TRADING LINE AT SIX SWISS EXCHANGE WILL START ON 19 JULY

* A MAXIMUM OF 400,100 REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSES