May 11 (Reuters) - Castle Biosciences Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $13.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY SUSPENDS 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19

* DURING Q1, BUSINESS WAS NOT MATERIALLY AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* BELIEVES IT HAS ADEQUATE ACCESS TO REAGENTS AND CONSUMABLES NEEDED FOR TESTING PATIENT SAMPLES

* SUSPENDING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2020