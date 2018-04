April 19 (Reuters) - Castle Brands Inc:

* CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 - SEC FILING

* CASTLE BRANDS - PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PERCENT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020