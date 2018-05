May 18 (Reuters) - Castle Brands Inc:

* CASTLE BRANDS - ON MAY 15, CO UNIT ENTERED FOURTH AMENDMENT TO THAT CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPT 22, 2014

* CASTLE BRANDS INC - AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $21 MILLION TO $23 MILLION - SEC FILING

* CASTLE BRANDS INC - ON MAY 4 BOARD APPOINTED RICHARD M. KRASNO TO SERVE AS COMPANY'S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR