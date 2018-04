BRIEF-Castle Harlan Acquires Through Affiliate Exterran's Oil, Gas Production Equipment Assets In North America

April 17 (Reuters) - Castle Harlan:

* CASTLE HARLAN ACQUIRES THROUGH AN AFFILIATE EXTERRAN CORPORATION’S OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ASSETS IN NORTH AMERICA CREATING “TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT”

* CASTLE HARLAN-FORMER,CURRENT MANAGERS OF EXTERRAN’S N.AMERICAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING ASSETS TO BE INVESTORS IN TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

* CASTLE HARLAN - CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

* CASTLE HARLAN - TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT WILL BECOME EXTERRAN’S PREFERRED SUPPLIER OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT THROUGHOUT U.S. AND CANADA

* CASTLE HARLAN - ACQUISITION INCLUDES EXTERRAN’S ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ENGINEERING DRAWINGS AND DESIGNS

* CASTLE HARLAN - TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT PLANS TO IMMEDIATELY RAMP UP PRODUCTION AT COLUMBUS FACILITY