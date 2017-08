Aug 3 (Reuters) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd:

* Castle Peak signs definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its assets

* Says ‍purchaser will pay company an aggregate cash purchase price of us$4.25 million​

* Castle Peak Mining says ‍purchaser will acquire rights to all of company's exploration interests in southern ashanti belt, western region, Ghana​

* Says ‍entered into a definitive agreement with Star Goldfields Ltd​