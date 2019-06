BRIEF-Castle Private Equity Announces New Share Buyback Programme

June 12 (Reuters) - Castle Private Equity AG:

* CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD: FINAL RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME VIA PUT OPTIONS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW PROGRAMME

* CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY- FOLLOWING TERMINATION OF BUYBACK, BOARD TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON SECOND TRADING LINE AT SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG - EVERY 20 PUT OPTIONS ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER ONE REGISTERED SHARE AT EXERCISE PRICE OF CHF 20.00

* CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY- INTENDED THAT APPROVAL FOR CANCELLATION OF ALL REGISTERED SHARES REPURCHASED WILL BE SOUGHT AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2020

* CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY- NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME WILL START ON 14 JUNE; MAXIMUM OF 578,598 REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSES

* CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY - 547,654 REGISTERED SHARES TENDERED CORRESPONDING TO 3.04% OF SHARE CAPITAL ,VOTING RIGHTS REGISTERED IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER