Aug 14 (Reuters) - Castle Private Equity AG:

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON A SECOND TRADING LINE AT SIX SWISS EXCHANGE WAS TERMINATED PREMATURELY

* TOTAL OF 1,548,264 REGISTERED SHARES OR 8.59% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS WERE BOUGHT BACK

* CONSIDERING LAUNCHING A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN NEAR FUTURE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)