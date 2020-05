BRIEF-Castlight Health - Announced Its Intent To Undertake A Program To Reduce Its Workforce As Part Of Company's Efforts To Respond To COVID-19 Pandemic

May 4 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc:

* CASTLIGHT HEALTH - ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO UNDERTAKE A PROGRAM TO REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE AS PART OF COMPANY’S EFFORTS TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC - PROGRAM INVOLVES TERMINATION OF APPROXIMATELY 60 EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTING 13% OF COMPANY’S HEADCOUNT

* CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC - UNDER PROGRAM, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL INCUR CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.8 MILLION TO $2.2 MILLION

* CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC - COMPANY ESTIMATES TO INCUR MAJORITY OF CHARGES UNDER THE PROGRAM IN Q2 OF 2020