FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Castlight Health reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:40 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

BRIEF-Castlight Health reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue more than $130 million

* Q3 revenue $34.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share about $0.24 to $0.28

* Castlight Health Inc qtrly ‍subscription revenue of $31.4 million, an increase of 31%​

* Castlight Health Inc - ‍expects to beat its previously-issued full year 2017 non-GAAP net loss per share guidance range of approximately $0.24 to $0.28​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $133.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Castlight Health Inc - Giovanni Colella, James Currier, have stepped down from Castlight board, effective October 25

* Castlight Health Inc - ‍Bryan Roberts, currently serving as lead independent director, assumed chairperson role ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.