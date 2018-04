BRIEF-CAT Financial Reports Q1 Profit Of $91 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CAT FINANCIAL - FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $690 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $28 MILLION, OR 4 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2017

* CAT FINANCIAL - FIRST-QUARTER 2018 PROFIT WAS $91 MILLION, A $24 MILLION, OR 21 PERCENT, DECREASE FROM Q1 OF 2017

* CAT FINANCIAL - DURING Q1 OF 2018, RETAIL NEW BUSINESS VOLUME WAS $2.54 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $202 MILLION, OR 9 PERCENT

* CAT FINANCIAL - SAW "SOME REMAINING WEAKNESS IN OUR CATERPILLAR POWER FINANCE AND LATIN AMERICAN PORTFOLIOS"