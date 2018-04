BRIEF-Catabasis Pharma Aligns Resources To Focus On Lead Program Edasalonexent

April 17 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS ALIGNS RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON LEAD PROGRAM EDASALONEXENT FOR THE TREATMENT OF DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRATEGIC CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING SUPPORTS GOAL OF ADVANCING EDASALONEXENT TOWARDS POTENTIAL REGISTRATION

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESTRUCTURING WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 42%

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ESTIMATES ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $3.3 MILLION IN PERSONNEL-RELATED COSTS

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ESTIMATED ONE-TIME SEVERANCE AND RELATED COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2018