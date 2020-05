BRIEF-Catabasis Pharma Reports First Quarter Loss Per Share Of $0.50

May 12 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REVIEWS BUSINESS PROGRESS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.50

* CATABASIS PHARMA - TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q4 FROM FULLY ENROLLED EDASALONEXENT GLOBAL PHASE 3 POLARISDMD TRIAL IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS - PHASE 3 POLARISDMD TRIAL IS INTENDED TO SUPPORT NDA FOR COMMERCIAL REGISTRATION OF EDASALONEXENT IN 2021

* EXPECTS IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH A POTENTIAL NDA FILING AND INTO Q3 2021

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CATABASIS HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $55.1 MILLION