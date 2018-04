April 25 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS NEW EDASALONEXENT DATA SHOWING SIGNIFICANTLY SLOWED DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY DISEASE PROGRESSION AS MEASURED BY MRI THROUGH ONE YEAR OF TREATMENT

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN MRI T2 RATE OF CHANGE