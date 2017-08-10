BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.32

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and reviews business progress

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continue to advance open-label extension and expect to share 24-week edasalonexent results in Q3

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍phase 3 clinical trial plan for edasalonexent in second half of 2017​

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍as of June 30, cash and cash equivalents of $29.4 million, versus $31.8 million last quarter

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Catabasis expects that its current operating plan provides for cash to fund operations through August, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: