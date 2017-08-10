FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.32
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.32

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and reviews business progress

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continue to advance open-label extension and expect to share 24-week edasalonexent results in Q3

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍phase 3 clinical trial plan for edasalonexent in second half of 2017​

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍as of June 30, cash and cash equivalents of $29.4 million, versus $31.8 million last quarter

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Catabasis expects that its current operating plan provides for cash to fund operations through August, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.