BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from phase 2 trial of medicine for progressive muscle degeneration disease

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from open-label extension of phase 2 movedmd® trial evaluating Edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy and plans to initiate phase 3 clinical trial in first half 2018
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Edasalonexent substantially slowed duchenne muscular dystrophy disease progression through 36 weeks
* Catabasis - plans to initiate a single global phase 3 trial with Edasalonexent in patients with DMD regardless of mutation type in first half of 2018
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to report top-line results from single global phase 3 trial in DMD in 2020
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - heart rate of boys with DMD treated with Edasalonexent decreased toward “age-normative values” during treatment
* Catabasis - believe clinical heart rate observations in boys with DMD treated with Edasalonexent “are intriguing and warrant follow-up” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: