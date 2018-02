BRIEF-Catabasis Reports Edasalonexent Preserved Muscle Function And Substantially Slowed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Progression

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS EDASALONEXENT PRESERVED MUSCLE FUNCTION AND SUBSTANTIALLY SLOWED DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY DISEASE PROGRESSION THROUGH MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF TREATMENT

* CATABASIS - PLANS TO INITIATE SINGLE GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH EDASALONEXENT IN PATIENTS WITH DMD REGARDLESS OF MUTATION TYPE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍EDASALONEXENT CONTINUED TO BE WELL TOLERATED WITH NO SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED IN TRIAL​

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS IN SINGLE GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH EDASALONEXENT IN PATIENTS EXPECTED IN 2020