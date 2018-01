Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain’s Banco Santander Ana Botin:

* SAYS POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN CATALONIA HAS HAD SOME IMPACT ON SPANISH UNIT, BUT CONDITIONS IMPROVING

* SAYS U.S. TAX REFORM IS POSITIVE, WILL ALLOW BANK TO RAISE EMPLOYEES' WAGES