Feb 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA:

* FY TURNOVER 4.60 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.31 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 385.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 352.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS TO PAY COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.406 EUROS PER SHARE IN MAY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/386dktQ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)